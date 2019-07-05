7 Okanagan educators in running for annual Premier’s Awards

The finalists have been announced for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, and seven Okanagan educators are among the 30 nominees.

According to the provincial government, the awards “were created to recognize the enormous contributions of B.C.’s exceptional teachers, administrators and support staff that are vital to the cultural, economic and social well-being of the province.

“The Premier’s Awards provide students, parents, teachers and other members of the community with an opportunity to celebrate those who make a real difference in B.C. schools.”

There are 10 categories, with three nominees in each category.

The seven nominated Okanagan educators are:

Alan Gee , Clarence Fulton Secondary School, who is a finalist in community engagement

, Clarence Fulton Secondary School, who is a finalist in community engagement Sheila Monroe , Okanagan Landing Elementary School, who is also a finalist in community engagement

, Okanagan Landing Elementary School, who is also a finalist in community engagement Jordan Kleckner , district principal of learning technology, who is a finalist in district leadership

, district principal of learning technology, who is a finalist in district leadership Marie Kielpinski , Mount Boucherie Secondary, who is a finalist in outstanding support-teaching assistant

, Mount Boucherie Secondary, who is a finalist in outstanding support-teaching assistant Dorothy Jones , A.L. Fortune Secondary School, who is a finalist in outstanding support-school

, A.L. Fortune Secondary School, who is a finalist in outstanding support-school Troy White , Kelowna Secondary School, who is a finalist in school leadership

, Kelowna Secondary School, who is a finalist in school leadership Brendan Robertson, Ecole Beairsto Elementary School, who is a finalist in technology and innovation

“The finalists from our district reflect the diverse skills that our employees bring to their profession and to their commitment to our students,” said Moyra Baxter, board of education chairperson at Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“The attributes of good leadership – innovation, collaboration, contribution – are among the attributes we instill in our learners,” said Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“These nominations recognize exceptional people in our district who develop learners by exemplifying these attributes.”

The winners will be announced on Oct. 4 in Victoria, the day before World Teachers’ Day. The winners will receive a $3,000 bursary, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative work of art.