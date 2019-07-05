5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, July 4, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Kitsilano Showboat

Ongoing until Aug. 17

Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver

kitsilanoshowboat.com

2 — Car Free Day Commercial Drive

July 7, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Commercial Drive, Venables to N. Grandview

carfreevancouver.org

3 — Theatre Under the Stars

July to Aug. 17

Malkin Bowl, Stanley Park

tuts.ca

4 — Friday on Front

July 5 to Aug. 23

Front Street, Downtown New Westminster

downtownnewwest.ca

5 — Community Paddling Days

July 6 to Aug. 10

Creekside Community Centre, Vancouver

dragonzone.ca