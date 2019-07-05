5 Things
July 5, 2019 3:20 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, July 4, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Car Free Day on Commercial Drive and Theatre Under The Stars

A A

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Kitsilano Showboat
Ongoing until Aug. 17
Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver
kitsilanoshowboat.com

2 — Car Free Day Commercial Drive
July 7, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commercial Drive, Venables to N. Grandview
carfreevancouver.org

3 — Theatre Under the Stars
July to Aug. 17
Malkin Bowl, Stanley Park
tuts.ca

4 — Friday on Front
July 5 to Aug. 23
Front Street, Downtown New Westminster
downtownnewwest.ca

5 — Community Paddling Days
July 6 to Aug. 10
Creekside Community Centre, Vancouver
dragonzone.ca
Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.