5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, July 4, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Kitsilano Showboat
Ongoing until Aug. 17
Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver
kitsilanoshowboat.com
2 — Car Free Day Commercial Drive
July 7, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commercial Drive, Venables to N. Grandview
carfreevancouver.org
3 — Theatre Under the Stars
July to Aug. 17
Malkin Bowl, Stanley Park
tuts.ca
4 — Friday on Front
July 5 to Aug. 23
Front Street, Downtown New Westminster
downtownnewwest.ca
5 — Community Paddling Days
July 6 to Aug. 10
Creekside Community Centre, Vancouver
dragonzone.ca
