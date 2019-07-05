New bridge to be built at Highway 400 and Highway 89 in Innisfil, Ont.

A new bridge will be built at Highway 400 and Highway 89 in Innisfil, Ont., Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin announced on Thursday.

Khanjin said the province is starting construction on a new interchange that will improve traffic flow and accommodate future highway widening.

“Today, we are taking action to get shovels in the ground on important transportation projects that will





mean people will spend less time in traffic and more time on the things that matter to them – beingwith family, friends or at work,” Khanjin said in a statement.

Improvements to the interchange are expected to be finished by 2021 and will include a new Highway 89 bridge over Highway 400, reconfigured and improved interchange ramps and a reconstructed carpool lot.

The span of the new bridge will accommodate the future expansion of Highway 400 to 10 lanes.

“As our economy continues to grow, investments like these will make sure the highway infrastructure

that connects our communities is keeping up with that growth,” Khanjin said in the statement.

The project is valued at $37.3 million.

