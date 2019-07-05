N.B. baby rides ‘rare’ gigantic lobster on lucky Canada Day catch
“Some kids get to ride a pony, not my grand nephew Ace,” said proud uncle Ed McHugh who shared pictures of his 12-pound nephew Ace on Facebook riding a gigantic lobster in Black River, N.B.
The lobster was caught on Canada Day by Ace’s father, Nathan Crawford, who works as a lobster fisherman.
READ MORE: Weird, translucent lobster hauled from ocean near Maine
“I think it’s really cool that when he’s older he’ll get to see he was on a lobster that was bigger than him,” said Crawford.
The lobster was a 17 pounder, the first Crawford has ever seen.
“They’re kind of rare, and you wouldn’t have very many opportunities to get one.”
Crawford said his six-month-old son “was amazed by it,” and can be seen laughing and touching the lobster.
“A lot of people think it’s cool just to see one that big with a baby. It makes [the lobster] look even bigger,” Crawford said.
“It is definitely a good maritime picture.”
But that would be the last time Ace will get to ride a lobster, which was sold to the market on the same day.
READ MORE: N.B. RCMP lay charges against 3 men over alleged lobster theft worth $250K
“Next season in the fall he’ll be bigger than the lobster,” Crawford said.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.