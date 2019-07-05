Canada
N.B. baby rides ‘rare’ gigantic lobster on lucky Canada Day catch

“Some kids get to ride a pony, not my grand nephew Ace,” said proud uncle Ed McHugh who shared pictures of his 12-pound nephew Ace on Facebook riding a gigantic lobster in Black River, N.B.

The lobster was caught on Canada Day by Ace’s father, Nathan Crawford, who works as a lobster fisherman.

“I think it’s really cool that when he’s older he’ll get to see he was on a lobster that was bigger than him,” said Crawford.

The lobster was a 17 pounder, the first Crawford has ever seen.

“They’re kind of rare, and you wouldn’t have very many opportunities to get one.”

Crawford said his six-month-old son “was amazed by it,” and can be seen laughing and touching the lobster.

“A lot of people think it’s cool just to see one that big with a baby. It makes [the lobster] look even bigger,” Crawford said.

“It is definitely a good maritime picture.”

But that would be the last time Ace will get to ride a lobster, which was sold to the market on the same day.

“Next season in the fall he’ll be bigger than the lobster,” Crawford said.

