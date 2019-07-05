Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate drops slightly in June

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan dropped slightly during June as 2,500 jobs were added to the province’s economy, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

StatCan said the unemployment rate for the month was 5.1 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

It is the third lowest unemployment rate in the country, trailing only British Columbia (4.5 per cent) and Quebec (4.9 per cent).

The majority of employment gains in the month were part-time positions – 1,700 – with most employment growth occurring in the accommodation and food service industry, StatCan reported.

Employment in the province has grown by 9,300 since June 2018, the agency said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate edged up to 5.5 per cent as the economy shed 2,200 net positions in June.

