Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior, ranging from the Okanagan to the East Kootenays.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable on Friday for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Okanagan weather: Showers linger for weekend before heat returns

“An upper low pressure system over Vancouver Island will result in a southerly flow of moist, unstable air over the Southern Interior today,” the national weather service said of the severe thunderstorm watch.

“A few thunderstorms developing along the U.S. border near noon will move northward during the afternoon. There is the potential of an isolated severe thunderstorm giving rainfall amounts up to 20 millimetres, two centimetres hail and wind gusts to 70 kilometres per hour.”

READ MORE: Scorching weather briefly shuts down Athens, Greece tourist favourite

Environment Canada added that intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Regions under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Okanagan, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake, West Kootenay, East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Last week, three severe thunderstorm watches were issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.