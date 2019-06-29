Canada
June 29, 2019 6:44 pm
Updated: June 29, 2019 7:08 pm

Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for eastern Ontario

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

At 6:28 p.m. the agency issued a tornado warning for Gananoque - Mallorytown on its website.

Global News
A A

Environment Canada downgraded tornado warnings to thunderstorm warnings for the Brockville and Kingston regions in eastern Ontario Saturday evening.

The warnings changed from tornado to severe thunderstorms around 7 p.m.

At 6:28 p.m. the agency issued a tornado warning for Gananoque – Mallorytown on its website.

Story continues below

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the website said. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

READ MORE: Man captures video of waterspout on Cold Lake, tornado warning lifted in northern Alberta

The agency said doppler radar showed the potential tornados near Mallorytown and Washburn.

“Toonie size hail” and 100 km/h wind were also possible, according to the website.

At 6:38 p.m., the agency updated the tornado warning to include Kingston – Odessa – Frotenac Islands.

Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County and Smith Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County in eastern Ontario earlier Saturday, but removed those warnings shortly later.

— More to come…

WATCH: (June 9, 2019) Is the Ottawa area Canada’s new ‘Tornado Alley’?

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brockville tornado warning
eastern ontario tornado
eastern ontario tornado warning
Environment Canada
news
Ontario Tornado
Ontario Tornado warning
Severe Weather
Tornado
Tornado Warning
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.