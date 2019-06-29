Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for eastern Ontario

Environment Canada downgraded tornado warnings to thunderstorm warnings for the Brockville and Kingston regions in eastern Ontario Saturday evening.

The warnings changed from tornado to severe thunderstorms around 7 p.m.

At 6:28 p.m. the agency issued a tornado warning for Gananoque – Mallorytown on its website.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the website said. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

The agency said doppler radar showed the potential tornados near Mallorytown and Washburn.

“Toonie size hail” and 100 km/h wind were also possible, according to the website.

At 6:38 p.m., the agency updated the tornado warning to include Kingston – Odessa – Frotenac Islands.

Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County and Smith Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County in eastern Ontario earlier Saturday, but removed those warnings shortly later.

— More to come…

