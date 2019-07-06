Simple ways to reduce your plastic use

It’s Plastic Free July, and it doesn’t take a lot to make a big change in your environmental impact.

Bethany Daman from the Green Action Centre says it’s about being more conscious about your use.

“Think beyond just recycling because unfortunately there are still resources going into the production of the material and into the recycling.”

“It’s moving past anything that you’re using for a short period of time and then throwing away. It might be your single-use plastic cutlery, take out containers, might be water bottles, coffee cups, produce bags, sandwich bags, Saran Wrap — all of these items you typically use for a day or even sometimes a couple of minutes and then throw it into the garbage.”

Daman says there are simple things you can do to reduce your use:

Use your own jars or containers when buying items. Places like Bulk Barn offer the service. Avoid using plastic water bottles. Carry along older cutlery so you are prepared if there is only a plastic option. Purchase a reusable sandwich bag. You can make or purchase beeswax paper instead of Saran Wrap.

The Green Action Centre also has a number of events happening in July to mark the month:

Plastecized documentary screening: July 16 documentary viewing and panel discussion.

Letter writing campaign: July 22 people will be gathering to write to retailers to encourage them to reduce plastic waste.

Vermicomposting 101: July 25 to learn how composting with worms works.