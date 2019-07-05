Marathon debate over Alberta’s education bill, GSAs continues in legislature

The marathon debate over gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in Alberta schools was reaching the 40-hour mark on Friday morning as NDP MLAs continued to filibuster legislation, including the UCP’s proposed education act.

Debate over Bill 8 — the Education Amendment Act — began at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and was still happening on Friday morning.

The proposed bill, which was introduced in early June, is meant to replace the 31-year-old School Act and governs everything from school attendance to district boundaries and trustee voting.

Bill 8 does not include the existing legal protections passed by the former NDP government for GSAs in schools.

The Alberta NDP says the bill, in its current form, rolls back protections for kids when it comes to GSAs in schools and allows schools to contact parents when their child joins a GSA. The NDP wants to ensure students’ rights and privacy are protected.

“The actions Bill 8 takes will make it more difficult for young people who are queer, who are gay, to see their role in society, to believe that they have just as many rights, just as much right in this country, in this province, to be anything they want,” NDP MLA Joe Ceci said during debate.

GSAs are student-driven support clubs designed to help LGBTQ2 kids feel accepted. Advocates say they are critical to helping LGBTQ2 youth avoid being shunned or bullied but suggest some won’t join if there is even a remote chance of their parents being told.

MLAs have been taking shifts in the Alberta legislature, with the NDP saying it will not back down until it gets what it wants.

In a tweet late Thursday night, NDP MLA and advanced education critic David Eggen said he was pleased to see some progress being made.

So glad to see we’re making some – some – progress on Bill H8. Tonight Education Minister @AdrianaLaGrange confirmed that private schools will have to develop GSA policies, just like public schools #abed #ableg 1/2 — david eggen (@davideggenAB) July 5, 2019

I want Minister @AdrianaLaGrange to know that we will her hold to account and ensure the GSA policies these private schools develop create safe and caring spaces for all students 2/2 #ableg #abed — david eggen (@davideggenAB) July 5, 2019

The United Conservative Party is also digging in its heels, saying Alberta will have some of the most comprehensive protections for GSAs in Canada and that these debates are part of the government’s commitment to Albertans.

“I would like to commend the members of the United Conservative caucus for, yet again, sitting all through the night, and we look forward to getting the job done,” Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday.

“I campaigned for over two years, saying that we were going to sit as long as it took through the spring and summer to get the job done with these initial priority bills, and that’s exactly what we’re committed to doing.”

UCP MLA Deron Bilous said the debate is the longest in Alberta’s history. He said MLAs were in the middle of debating one proposed amendment to the bill early Friday morning, with another amendment yet to be debated.

“It has been a marathon. I’m a little tired but I can tell you that we said to Albertans that we would be the strongest Opposition that the province has ever seen and I believe that we’re doing just that,” he said just before 8 a.m. Friday.

“It’s about having a strength in our convictions that Albertans elected us to do a job and our job is to hold the government to account, to put forward amendments to try to improve legislation and we’re prepared to go as long as it takes until we’ve exhausted everything we have to say and exhausted all of our ideas.”

A vote on the bill cannot happen until the debate is over. It’s not known how long the marathon debate will continue.

