Ottawa and P.E.I. spending $14.5 million to build climate change research centre

The federal government has unveiled plans to spend $14.5 million to build a climate change research centre in rural Prince Edward Island.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay issued a statement today saying the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation will be built in St. Peter’s Bay, which is in his riding.

READ MORE: ‘Red carpet of pollution’ laid out for environment ministers’ meetings in Halifax

The project calls for construction of 45,000-square-foot facility that will offer state-of-the-art equipment and a so-called living laboratory with access to nearby wetlands, forests and coastal habitats.

The centre will be affiliated with the University of Prince Edward Island, which already offers a bachelor of science in applied climate change and adaptation.

READ MORE: Halifax on track to hit record-breaking temperatures on Friday

The federal and provincial governments are contributing $9.7 million, and the university is adding $4.8 million, though no details were provided about how many people will work and study

there.

MacAulay says the centre’s research will drive innovation in green technology and help with Canada’s transition to a low-carbon

economy.

WATCH: Halifax students demand action on climate change

-With files from Dexter Nyuurnibe