Police investigate assault in downtown Edmonton

One person has been taken to hospital after an assault in the downtown core.

Early Friday morning, police could be seen in the area of 101 Street and 102 Avenue.

Details were limited Friday morning, but Edmonton police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Just after 7 a.m., two marked police vehicles could be seen in the area, along with pilons and police tape blocking off the roadway.

Two other white vehicles, which appeared to be peace officer vehicles, were also parked on the street.

A block of 101 Street between 102 and 103 avenues remained closed at 7:30 a.m. Police said the street would remained closed as they process the scene.