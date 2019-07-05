Montreal Comiccon returns for 11th year

It’s back! The annual Montreal Comiccon has returned to the Palais des congrès July 5,6, and 7 for its 11th year.

Some 60,000 visitors packed the venue last year for the stars, the games, the costumes and, of course, the comics.

Here is a quick look at some of the people and events to look out for at this year’s edition.

The stars

Organizers have done it again and have amassed a menagerie of diverse celebrities for fans to see and interact with.

Here is just a smattering.

Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Woods, is the guest of honour. Joining him is Tom Felton from the Harry Potter series, Smallville‘s Laura Vandervoort and Superman‘s Dean Cain.

Captain Kirk and native Montrealer William Shatner and a host of other special guests are also expected to be there.

Cosplayers

Nothing says Comiccon like getting your creative juices flowing and dressing up as your favourite comic book, animé, or video game character.

Saturday, July 6 at 8:30 p.m. is the annual masquerade competition for amateur costume makers. The awards are handed out at 11:30 a.m. the next day.

There will also be a surprise Star Trek Klingon wedding, Saturday afternoon. Apparently, the couple have kept it mostly hush hush and so some friends and family are in for a unique experience. The general public can observe the traditional Klingon ritual.

For those who make it to the wedding, try not to cry when they get to “If we join together, no forces can stop us.”

The comics

It is in the title and for many repeat patrons of the event the “reason for the season.” If the artwork in comics is what you’re drawn to, Artists Alley is the place to spend the weekend.

There are also many comic book dealers on site, ready to help you find that rare edition or missing book for the completionists out there.

General merriment

If you’re still looking for something that peaks your interest, there are many activities on site. There are video games, an archery combat room, a Klingon headress making tutorial and a litany of geeky-nerdy-superhero-loving activities to participate in.

