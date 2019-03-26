Montreal Comiccon unveils stellar lineup, including Tom Welling, Georges St-Pierre

The lineup for this year’s Montreal Comiccon has been announced and organizers expect that it will be the biggest ever with more than 60,000 people in attendance.

The 11th edition of the convention — which brings together comic lovers, geeks, and pop culture fans — has over 200 activities planned.

Comiccon activities include workshops, concerts, screenings, and autograph sessions with writers, artists and actors. There is also a special event featuring cast members from the TV series Smallville.

As part of the lineup, actors Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Montreal native William Shatner will be there.

Other guests include writer and actor David Fielding, actress Lana Parrilla and comic book artist Dan Parent.

Retired MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre will also be on hand for the event as a guest of honour. He appeared in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“Well, it’s a different vibe. It’s a new vibe,” said St-Pierre. “I’ve been asked in the past before but during the summer, very often as a competitor, we’re very busy so I was not able to do it all the time. So now, it’s fun.”

“I’m going to be able to be here and meeting the fans and make them happy.”

Comiccon runs from July 5-7 at Montreal’s Palais des congrès. Tickets are now on sale and more information is available online.

