5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Bella Bella, B.C., no reports of damage

A trio of new earthquakes struck B.C.’s central coast on Friday.

The most powerful was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1, near Bella Bella, B.C., according to Earthquakes Canada.

The earthquake struck at approximately 5:58 a.m. local time, and there have been no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported two smaller quakes Friday morning, one measured at magnitude 4.6 and one at magnitude 4.7.

The USGS reported the smaller quakes took place a few kilometers to the east and west of the larger tremor, one about seven minutes before and one about four minutes afterward.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre said no tsunami was expected from the quakes.

There have been a number of earthquake reports in this region since the beginning of June, ranging from 3.1 to 5.8 in magnitude.

