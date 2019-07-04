Canada
July 4, 2019 1:12 am
Updated: July 4, 2019 1:23 am

Earthquake registering a 5.8 magnitude hits 211 kilometres off Bella Bella, B.C.

By Online Journalist  Global News

Map showing the location of an earthquake that took place about 170 kilometres WSW of Bella Bella, B.C. on July 3, 2019.

USGS
An earthquake registering a magnitude of 5.8 hit approximately 200 kilometres west-southwest of Bella Bella on B.C.’s North Coast Wednesday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The earthquake, which is not expected to generate a tsunami, hit at about 9:30 p.m. PT, at a depth of approximately 12 kilometres, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The last time a big earthquake happened in the region was on Oct. 28, 2012, when a quake registering 7.8 took place.

Before that, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake happened on Nov. 17, 2009.

READ MORE: Majority of B.C. anticipates earthquakes, but fewer than half have emergency its – poll

Earthquakes Canada said there were two reports of people who felt the quake.

