Earthquake registering a 5.8 magnitude hits 211 kilometres off Bella Bella, B.C.

An earthquake registering a magnitude of 5.8 hit approximately 200 kilometres west-southwest of Bella Bella on B.C.’s North Coast Wednesday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The earthquake, which is not expected to generate a tsunami, hit at about 9:30 p.m. PT, at a depth of approximately 12 kilometres, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The last time a big earthquake happened in the region was on Oct. 28, 2012, when a quake registering 7.8 took place.

Before that, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake happened on Nov. 17, 2009.

Earthquakes Canada said there were two reports of people who felt the quake.