London Police officer injured during arrest

London Police say an officer was injured during an arrest Wednesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. after a man said he chased a stranger out of his home on Waterloo Street in central London. The caller said the stranger entered the home through an unlocked door.

The citizen followed the suspect outside where the unknown man picked up a bottle, broke it and swung it in a threatening manner.

Police arrived on scene soon after and went a home on Waverly Place in search of the suspect. Waverly Place is located a block away from Waterloo Street. Investigators say a man, armed with a broken beer bottle, ran off when police arrived.

A foot pursuit ensued and during the subsequent arrest, an officer received a laceration to his hand.

Police say a conducted-energy weapon was deployed and a suspect was brought under control.

While the suspect was being transported to London Police Headquarters, the rear window of the cruiser was kicked out, causing approximately $500 damage.

The injured officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

A 27-year-old London man faces a total of eight charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon and assault peace officer with a weapon.

He’s expected to make a court appearance Friday.