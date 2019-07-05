Canada
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire overnight in Etobicoke

By Web Writer  Global News

No injuries were reported in this house fire that happened in Etobicoke on early Friday.

John Hanley / Global News
Toronto firefighters say they are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm house fire that happened early Friday in Etobicoke.

Authorities said they received a call around 1 a.m. for reports of a fire in the area of Islington Avenue and Dundas Street.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told Global News someone was walking their dog at the time, spotted flames coming out of the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there were heavy flames in the home that were isolated to the second floor, the spokesperson said.

Natural gas and hydro crews were then notified to shut off supply to the home.

No one was in the house when crews arrived.

Toronto fire officials said it took a while for the fire to be put out, but it was eventually extinguished. An investigation into the blaze is now ongoing.

As of early Friday morning, authorities remained at the scene watching for hotspots and working to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

