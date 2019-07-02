Sewage backup leads to partial evacuation of residential buildings in Toronto’s west end

Toronto Fire Services assisted with the evacuation of a number of units at two residential buildings in the city’s west end on Monday night after a blockage led to a sewage backup.

A spokesperson for Toronto firefighters said they received a call shortly before 10 p.m. for reports of the backup in the area of Jane and Bloor streets.

Fire Platoon Chief Dave Fairman told reporters at the scene that three residential buildings were affected by the backup.

Units in two of the buildings were affected, while parking garages and storage spaces were affected in the third building, Fairman said.

There is no word on the exact cause of the backup, but city officials were investigating while firefighters assisted with the evacuation, Fairman said.

Sixteen residents had to be relocated out of their units and six of them needed assistance from the Red Cross, while the rest were able to make their own arrangements, Fairman said.

The Ministry of Health was also notified of the incident.

“We called Ministry of Health to make sure they’re kept up to speed on any spills of this nature and make sure that they are aware of potential health hazards for the residents of the building,” Fairman said.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews cleared from the scene three-and-a-half hours after the initial call came in.