3-alarm fire breaks out at Scarborough long-term care home

Emergency crews are on scene of a three-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough on Monday.

A Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call about a fire in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads just before noon.

They said the fire appears to be coming from the main floor laundry room and that smoke had migrated to the basement where some residents reside.

Fire: Kennedy Rd / Ellemere Rd

– 3rd alarm fire

– TFS on scene w/ Police

– intersection blocked

– no injuries reported#GO1171179@tps41div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 24, 2019

Emergency services, including paramedics and police are on scene assisting with the evacuation.

There are 289 beds in the care home, but it is unclear if all of the residents will have to be evacuated.

TTC buses are coming to provide shelter.

No injuries have been reported.