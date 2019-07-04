HRM to review ways to limit number of new drive-thrus in Halifax

A proposal to look for ways to limit new and expanded drive-thrus in Halifax has cleared another hurdle.

The Halifax Regional Municipality’s environment and sustainability standing committee approved a recommendation on Thursday, directing Halifax’s chief administrative officer to review options for limiting future drive-thrus.

READ MORE: ‘Feasibility’ report on eliminating drive-thrus heads to Halifax environment committee

The controversial topic sparked a heated discussion among councillors in October, when Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood councillor Richard Zurawski introduced the motion with hopes of battling climate change.

At the time, Zurawski said if passed, the motion could help the city implement its goal of reducing carbon emissions for 2040.

WATCH: Provincial environment ministers converge on Halifax

On Thursday, Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini said he appreciates the plan’s intention of reducing CO2 emissions, but expressed concerns for those in the accessibility community who rely on drive-thrus.

“When I speak to the mom who has four kids and the dog and needs some Timbits, or whatever else they need, to get out of the car and go through that process is very difficult,” Mancini said, adding that several fast food restaurants only operate late at night through use of a drive-thru.

“I’m a little bit torn on this one.”

READ MORE: Halifax staff to examine ‘feasibility’ of eliminating drive-thrus

Mancini recommended having more conversations with the restaurant industry on ways they can individually reduce carbon emissions on their own properties.

But councillors Shaun Cleary and Lisa Blackburn noted that the motion doesn’t suggest the complete elimination of drive-thrus, but instead the reduction of them.

“That horse has left the barn. There’s no way we can eliminate them, and I really don’t know if we should,” Blackburn said

“We plan for everything else, why can’t we plan for where we want to see (drive-thrus)?”

Mancini then agreed to the motion under the understanding that the city would not eliminate or reduce the drive-thrus that are already in place.

The committee said that approach would balance concerns about the impact drive-thrus have in contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, but weigh the concerns of industry.

The motion was carried unanimously.

— With files from Alexander Quon.