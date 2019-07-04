Suspect sought after 12-year-old girl inappropriately touched near west London mall: police

London police are seeking a suspect after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly touched inappropriately near a mall in the city’s west end.

Officers say the girl was approached by a man at around 10 p.m. Wednesday while she was near Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road.

According to police, the man reportedly engaged in conversation with her, walked with her a short distance and inappropriately touched her.

Police say they were contacted about the alleged incident after the girl ran home. She did not suffer any physical injuries, police say.

Officers are now seeking a suspect, who they describe as a black man in his late 30s or early 40s standing between six feet three inches and six feet four inches tall with a very thin build, dark brown eyes, short, dark hair and a noticeable accent.

Police add that he was wearing a black T-shirt with gold on it, dark-coloured pants and shiny black shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The incident comes less than a month after a different individual was reportedly touched inappropriately inside a shopping centre in London’s northwest end.