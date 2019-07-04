Supreme Court of Canada rejects Joshua Petrin’s appeal in Saskatoon shooting death

The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will not hear an appeal from convicted killer Joshua Petrin.

The Supreme Court gave no reasons why it will not hear the appeal.

Petrin was convicted in November 2016 of first-degree murder in the killing of Lorry Santos, who was shot at her Saskatoon home on Sept. 12, 2012.

During his trial, the court heard that Petrin ordered a hit against a former gang member who left the Alberta-based street gang known as the White Boy Posse without notice.

The two men were sent to a wrong address where they killed Santos.

Petrin was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole until 2037.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal dismissed Petrin’s appeal in December 2018.

Petrin sought to adduce new evidence over payments made by police to three witnesses.

He also argued the killing of Santos was not planned, was not murder for hire, and was not committed for the benefit of a criminal organization.

Petrin is also serving a 20-year concurrent sentence for the 2008 shooting death of Mitchell Chambers and the 2012 death of Bryan Gower, who were both from Alberta.