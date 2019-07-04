Crime
July 4, 2019 12:33 pm

Oxford OPP investigating reported damage to urn area at Ingersoll Rural Cemetery

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Oxford OPP say the damage is believed to have happened sometime between June 28 and July 1.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
Oxford OPP are investigating after a cemetery employee reportedly discovered that an area where urns are kept had been tampered with over the long weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery on Tuesday, and the investigation so far suggests that the damage occurred sometime between June 28 and July 1.

The cemetery is located on Cemetery Lane in Oxford County’s Zorra Township.

Anyone who may have noticed suspicious persons or vehicles or who may have information about this investigation is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

