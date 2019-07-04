Saskatchewan Airshow returns to Moose Jaw this weekend after 14 years

Snowbirds, Spitfires, Hornets, oh my! After a 14 year hiatus, the Saskatchewan Airshow returns to 15 Wing Moose Jaw this weekend to give new meaning to the Land of Living Skies.

“You are not going to find a better airshow in western Canada,” said the show’s director Regan Wickett. “I’m pretty biased but I think they’re gonna put on one of the best shows in North America this year.”

Organizers predict the event will bring more than 20,000 spectators to the Moose Jaw air base. Attendees can view a wide range of aircraft both on the ground and in the sky.

Performing acts include a restored Supermarine Spitfire, a British aircraft famous for its use in the Second World War. For those hoping to witness the speed and power of a modern fighter plane, an F-16CM Fighting Falcon and CF-18 Hornet will also take to the skies.

The iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who train at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, will also perform.

“The home favourite is the Snowbirds,” said Wickett. “They’re used to doing home ‘openers’ and ‘closers’ for their seasons here, but now they get to perform in front of a full crowd which for them is a huge emotional event.”

A static exhibit on the airport ramp will allow up-close interaction with a range of planes including a KC-135 Stratotanker, used to refuel American Air Force craft, and a Bell 249 helicopter.

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting the event, which was largely funded by sponsors, every two years going forward.

The last time was held, in 2005, ended in disaster when two American pilots collided mid-air during their routine.