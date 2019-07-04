Police investigating home invasion in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Police say three suspects knocked on the door at a home on Spring Street East just after 1 a.m.

They say the individuals then attacked the man inside before making off with personal items. The man was left with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.