No Bighill for Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night in Ottawa

If the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2014, they will have to do it without their best defensive player Friday night in Ottawa.

The Blue Bombers have confirmed that middle linebacker Adam Bighill has been placed on the one game injured list and will not have the chance to duplicate his game-saving play from last Oct. 5 at TD Place.

It will be the first time Bighill has missed a regular season game since sitting out the 2014 finale versus Calgary when he was still a member of the BC Lions. The Bombers are not divulging what the nature of Bighill’s injury is.

The 2018 CFL Defensive Player of the Year did not appear to get hurt in last week’s 28-21 win over Edmonton and was an active participant for the start of the “back to work week” Monday practice. But Bighill was held out of Tuesday’s session for what head coach Mike O’Shea describe as a “maintenance” day, and yesterday’s practice was closed.

