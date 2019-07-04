Steve Irwin’s son recreates Crocodile Hunter photo 15 years later

It’s been more than a decade since Australia’s Steve Irwin died, but the Crocodile Hunter‘s son Robert is clearly following in dear old dad’s footsteps.

Robert Irwin, 15, paid tribute to his late father with a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, in which he recreated a photo of the elder Irwin feeding a crocodile.

The side-by-side photo shows Steve Irwin, above, and Robert Irwin, below, dressed in the same khaki outfit while feeding the same crocodile.

“Dad and me feeding Murray,” Robert wrote in his post. “Same place, same croc — two photos 15 years apart.”

Steve Irwin died when his heart was pierced by a stingray off the coast of Australia in 2006.

His wife, Terri, son Robert and daughter Bindi have carried on his naturalist mission. They operate the family-owned zoo in Buderim, Australia, and have appeared on various TV shows to educate the public about animals and biodiversity.

Terri Irwin praised her son for the tribute in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Steve’s mission is in good hands,” she wrote.

Steve’s mission is in good hands. https://t.co/gEylVCiD5V — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 4, 2019

Terri, Robert and Bindi currently star in the show Crikey! It’s the Irwins.