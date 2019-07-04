Man, 40, seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man was seriously injured after a stabbing in Mississauga late Wednesday.

Police said officers received a call around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Stanfield Road and the Queensway.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers located a 40-year-old Mississauga man with stab wounds near the intersection, though it is believed the actual incident occurred in a residential area nearby.

Authorities said the man was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A 44-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is facing two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of breach of probation, and was held for a bail hearing Thursday, police said.