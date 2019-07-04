Toronto police release shocking video of alleged elevator purse robbery

Toronto police have released a shocking security video of an alleged elevator purse robbery in the city in the hope that someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Police said officers were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road at 11:20 p.m. on June 1 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said a 35-year-old woman entered a condo building in the area and was followed by an unknown man.

Police allege the man followed the woman into the elevator, indicated that he had a weapon, assaulted her and robbed her of her purse.

Police said the man then fled the area.

A video of the alleged incident was released by police Thursday morning. In it, a man and a woman could be seen in an elevator.

The man approaches the woman as soon as the elevator doors close and appears to try to grab a purse out of her hands.

The woman resists, but the man then appears to force the woman to the ground and get a hold of the purse.

He then runs out of the elevator before getting back in, forcing the woman out and heading to a different floor.

Police have described the suspect as a man in his 30s who is five feet nine inches tall with a thin to medium build and very short light brown hair. He was wearing a bright pink hoodie with “Canada” written on the front, a red baseball cap with a Deadpool logo, black running shoes and black Adidas track pants with a white stripe.

Police said he is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.