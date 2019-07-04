Hamilton Tiger-Cats hunting for 4-0 start against winless Montreal Alouettes

With a victory in Montreal on Thursday night, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will improve to a CFL-best 4-0 to start the season, and they will also clinch the season series against the Alouettes.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. After the game, listen to 900 CHML’s 5th Quarter post-game show and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton is coming off a 41-10 thrashing of Montreal last Friday night to cap off the Cats’ first three-game winning streak to start a season since 2004.

Securing a fourth win in a row would match the club’s best start since 1989. Hamilton’s longest winning streak to start a season came in 1961 when they started 7-0 but ultimately lost in the Grey Cup final, 21-14, against Winnipeg.

The Cats kicked off the 1958 campaign with their longest unbeaten streak to start a season (8-0-1). Oddly enough, the Tiger-Cats lost to Winnipeg in the Grey Cup in both years.

READ MORE: Tasker returns to Ticats lineup, 3 other Hamilton players recognized by CFL

After missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury, receiver Luke Tasker will return to Hamilton’s lineup. However, Tasker will replace receiver Bralon Addison after the CFL sophomore was added to the one-game injured list.

WATCH: (June 21, 2019) Eskimos take advantage of CFL decision to work with football league in Mexico