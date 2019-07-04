Sports
July 4, 2019 5:00 am

Hamilton Tiger-Cats hunting for 4-0 start against winless Montreal Alouettes

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Cariel Brooks (26) gets hold of Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.(8) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 28, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
With a victory in Montreal on Thursday night, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will improve to a CFL-best 4-0 to start the season, and they will also clinch the season series against the Alouettes.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. After the game, listen to 900 CHML’s 5th Quarter post-game show and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton is coming off a 41-10 thrashing of Montreal last Friday night to cap off the Cats’ first three-game winning streak to start a season since 2004.

Securing a fourth win in a row would match the club’s best start since 1989. Hamilton’s longest winning streak to start a season came in 1961 when they started 7-0 but ultimately lost in the Grey Cup final, 21-14, against Winnipeg.

The Cats kicked off the 1958 campaign with their longest unbeaten streak to start a season (8-0-1). Oddly enough, the Tiger-Cats lost to Winnipeg in the Grey Cup in both years.

After missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury, receiver Luke Tasker will return to Hamilton’s lineup. However, Tasker will replace receiver Bralon Addison after the CFL sophomore was added to the one-game injured list.

