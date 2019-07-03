Trump raised Canadian detainees with China in ‘clear and substantive way’: source

Canadian officials have received confirmation that U.S. President Donald Trump raised the matter of the two Canadians detained by China during a weekend meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a government source.

The confirmation comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether he had received any assurance that Trump raised the issue as he had promised to do. Trudeau responded by saying he was “confident” the conversation took place but did not provide any explanation of why he was confident.

“We do have confirmation that President Trump raised the issue in a clear and substantive way with President Xi,” said the source, speaking on background with Global News. The source added that the confirmation was not new, indicating Trudeau had that information when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

CBC News first reported the development.

More to come.