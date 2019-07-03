After China meat ban, Bibeau says ‘too early’ for producer compensation

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says it’s “too early” to consider whether the government should compensate domestic producers taking a financial hit from China‘s ban on Canadian meat.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday following a meeting with beef and pork industry stakeholders, Bibeau was asked at what point the government would consider helping farmers weather the impact of the embargo put in place by China.

That ban was put in place last month after China claimed to have found 188 “counterfeit” veterinary certificates for meat labelled as being imported from Canada, also alleging there were trace amounts of a banned feed additive called ractopamine in some of the meats.

China represents Canada’s third-largest market for pork and fifth-largest for beef exports, meaning the ban has the potential to carry significant hurt for those industries, which exported $310 million worth of pork to China in April 2019 and $63 million of beef and veal in the same period.

“It’s too early to talk about compensation,” said Bibeau.

“We are still at the early stage of this issue. Our first priority is to reopen the market. We have daily conversations with the Chinese authorities, which gives me hope we will find a solution.”

She added: “We have to reassure our Chinese partners for them to reopen the market.”

