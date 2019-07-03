Nasty weapons off the streets thanks to Bear Clan

Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol Inc. made news earlier this year with their efforts to clean up used needles – more than 20,000 of them – from Winnipeg’s inner city neighbourhoods, but the group’s most recent discovery involves sharp objects of a different kind.

The Bear Clan said on its social media that patrols were on duty for the entire long weekend, including Canada Day at the Forks.

Over the course of that period, they picked up a series of knives and other edged weapons, including an axe and some items that looked homemade (and terrifying).

The Bear Clan describes itself as a community-based crime prevention solution, and is made up of hundreds of local volunteers.

Oh yeah! Guess what’s no longer on the streets… pic.twitter.com/YqnDdNARcQ — Bear Clan Patrol Inc (@bearclanmb) July 3, 2019

