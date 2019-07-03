Ferrari impounded after going ‘warp speed’ along B.C. highway

A Ferrari that was clocked doing 200-plus kilometres an hour along Highway 97C received a $483 fine and was impounded, according to B.C. RCMP.

In a tweet, B.C. RCMP said Central Okanagan Traffic Services stopped the bright red sports car “going warp speed” on Canada Day along the Okanagan Connector.

The tweet ended with “Can’t outrun a police radio! Obey speed limits and drive responsibly. [Thank you] Kelowna RCMP, tragedy averted!”

#RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services stopped this Ferrari on Canada Day going warp speed along Hwy 97C #WestKelowna. 200+ kmh=$483 & impound. Can’t outrun a police radio! Obey speed limits & drive responsibly. TY @KelownaRCMP, tragedy averted! pic.twitter.com/107Be2A7DQ — BCRCMP Traffic (@BCRCMPTraffic) July 3, 2019

READ MORE: McLaren, Challenger impounded on Canada Day for excessive speeding on Granville St. Bridge: VPD

“We’re out there and we’re looking for this very kind of thing,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services. “In order to keep our roads safer, we need to get these kind of people stopped and off the road.

“Not only for their safety, but for the safety of the general public.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 4, 2019): Speeding pickup truck slams into a home, leaving a gaping hole in the basement wall

Halskov said two members from Central Okanagan Traffic Services were working on Canada Day, near Pennask Creek on Highway 97C.

“They observed a speeding eastbound Ferrari coming at them at speeds well in excess of 200 km/h,” said Halskov. “They were able to scramble and get the laser instrument on them and get a reading of the speed.”

He said the reading was taken at a distance of “56.9 metres away from where they were standing. There was no way they were going to be able to hop in their car and chase after this guy at the rate he was going.

“Thankfully we have police radios and you really can’t outrun one of those. They were able to radio ahead to a member in West Kelowna, who stopped the vehicle where Highway 97C meets Highway 97.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 23, 2019): Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla

Halskov said the driver, who hails from the Okanagan, was issued the excessive speeding ticket, along with three demerit points. He added the driver will also be responsible for the towing bill and charges for having the vehicle impounded for a week.

“Slow down. The month of July, it’s our impaired driving enforcement month,” said Halskov. “So we’re going to be out there in increasing numbers, enforcing impaired driving legislation.

“But we’d like to remind drivers to drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and drive distraction free. It’s for your own safety and that of your passengers and other motorists.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 23, 2019): Car fleeing from police speeds wrong way down Highway 1