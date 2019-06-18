Manitoba driver dinged $2,092 for speeding in construction zone
A 22-year-old woman is facing a big fine after RCMP caught her speeding in a construction zone.
The driver was busted going 178 km/h in a 100 km/h construction zone on Hwy. 6, north of Eriksdale, Man.
She was fined $2,092 and will be facing a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
According to Manitoba RCMP, that’s the highest fine issued so far this year for speeding in a construction zone.
The highest regular speeding ticket in 2019 was $1,256 for a driver speeding 92 km/h over the limit.
Cpl. Julie Courchaine told Global News those numbers are from the RCMP’s e-ticketing system only, and may not include fines when motorists are facing Criminal Code charges for dangerous driving.
