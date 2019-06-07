Teen driver’s rush to a bathroom after eating too many hot wings results in more than $1,000 in fines
An apparent rush to the bathroom earned a 16-year-old driver over $1,000 in tickets, Manitoba RCMP said Thursday.
The teen’s Camaro was clocked at 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, and police said the driver’s excuse upon being pulled over was “too many hot wings and needed a bathroom”.
The driver received a $966 speeding ticket, as well as $203 for driving without a supervising driver under Manitoba’s graduated licensing rules.
