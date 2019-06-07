Teen driver’s rush to a bathroom after eating too many hot wings results in more than $1,000 in fines

An apparent rush to the bathroom earned a 16-year-old driver over $1,000 in tickets, Manitoba RCMP said Thursday.

The teen’s Camaro was clocked at 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, and police said the driver’s excuse upon being pulled over was “too many hot wings and needed a bathroom”.

READ MORE: ‘Late for work’: Speeding earns Manitoba woman $800 ticket

The driver received a $966 speeding ticket, as well as $203 for driving without a supervising driver under Manitoba’s graduated licensing rules.

This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? “Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom”. Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/oXe78AAUgc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 6, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg police chopper tracks high speed chase on north Perimeter Hwy