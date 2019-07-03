Suspect arrested in alleged sexual assault in Oakville

Halton police have made an arrest in an alleged sexual assault in Oakville.

On June 18 at about 12 p.m., police say the victim was walking along a trail north of McCraney Street, east of Gaetan Gervais Elementary School when she was reportedly approached by a man who began speaking with her and repeatedly mentioned the word “money.”

According to police, the man then pulled the victim’s hand toward him and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday morning, officers from Halton Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit arrested a man at his home without incident.

Resham Singh Kooner, 73, of Oakville, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and is being held for a bail hearing.

