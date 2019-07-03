Man arrested after alleged unprovoked assault on a stranger in Hamilton
Hamilton police say a 41-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged unprovoked attack on a stranger on Tuesday night.
Investigators say the incident began at about 10 p.m., when a suspect approached a 43-year-old man who was standing at a bus shelter.
Police allege the suspect struck up a conversation with the man and then assaulted him.
They say bystanders helped the alleged victim to a local establishment, but the suspect followed and continued the alleged assault.
Investigators say the suspect was eventually chased away, and the alleged victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the accused was arrested nearby, and has been charged with assault cause bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of breach of probation.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
