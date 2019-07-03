Waterloo man airlifted to hospital after car strikes hydro pole in Elmira: police

A Waterloo man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after his car struck a hydro pole in Elmira early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 2 a.m., a Honda Civic was travelling on Arthur Street South near Listowel Road when it left the road and struck a hydro pole. It then came to a stop in a field.

READ MORE: 4 motorcycle crashes in 2 days in Guelph, Waterloo Region

The 21-year-old driver was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Arthur Street South was closed between Listowel and Sawmill roads for several hours on Wednesday causing heavy delays for morning commuters.

The downed hydro pole also caused more 1,700 customers in the area to be without power for several hours, according to the North Waterloo Hydro website.

READ MORE: Waterloo police searching for pair in connection with suspicious incident in Breslau

Police say they believe speed may have been a factor but they are still investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen the driver prior to the collision to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.