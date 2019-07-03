Moncton Fire Department, RCMP investigating blaze at Salvation Army
New Brunswick RCMP and the Moncton Fire Department are investigating a fire at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Moncton on Tuesday evening.
Fire crews were called to the scene, located at 1185 Mountain Rd.
The fire was found in a donation within the store. Some clothing and small items were damaged due to the fire.
There was no reported damage to the main part of the store.
The Moncton Fire Department and New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.
