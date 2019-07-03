Moncton Fire Department, RCMP investigating blaze at Salvation Army

New Brunswick RCMP and the Moncton Fire Department are investigating a fire at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Moncton on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the scene, located at 1185 Mountain Rd.

READ MORE: Apartment fire displaces 13 people in Bathurst, N.B.

The fire was found in a donation within the store. Some clothing and small items were damaged due to the fire.

There was no reported damage to the main part of the store.

READ MORE: House fire displaces 5 in Fredericton, N.B.

The Moncton Fire Department and New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.

WATCH: Kidde Fire Safety teaches how to ensure fire alarms are working and not expired