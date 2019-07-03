Man killed after crash involving Cape Breton Transit Bus

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a Cape Breton Transit bus on Tuesday in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a crash on Argyle Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man and the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The man’s identity has not been released as police attempt to notify the driver’s next of kin.

The area around the intersection of Argyle Street and Bentinick Street was blocked off for a couple of hours as the scene was processed by police.

The car and the Cape Breton Transit Bus have been secured by police until a full mechanical inspection of both vehicles has been completed.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact police at 902-563-5151 or to call Crime Stoppers.