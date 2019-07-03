Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal collision near Gilbert’s Cove

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred near Gilbert’s Cove, N.S., on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene on Highway 101 at approximately 1:45 p.m., with investigators preliminary investigation determining that one vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of one vehicle, a 44-year-old man from New Edinburgh, N.S., was airlifted to Halifax with what are described as “serious injuries.”

The passenger of the vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from New Edinburgh, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to Digby General Hospital with minor injuries, police say. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

A section of Highway 101 was closed for several hours before being reopened at 7:30 p.m.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.