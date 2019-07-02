Assault charges possible after several are run over at Curiosity Music Festival

Police are considering pressing robbery and assault charges against a man who allegedly stole a side-by-side and injured four people while behind the wheel at a B.C. music festival on the Canada Day Long Weekend.

The four victims suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries according to Princeton RCMP, who are investigating the incident that happened Jun. 30 at 2 a.m. at the Curiosity Music Festival.

One of the alleged victims of the assault, a Kelowna man, said they sustained a fractured spine.

“We were holding hands walking to the stage,” Jessica Laplante told Global News. “That’s when I was hit from behind.”

“I blacked out and woke up to see Dustin, my boyfriend, about 10-feet away on the ground,” she said.

“I heard screams and saw the ATV crash into the stage, hitting approximately five people,” Jessica Laplante said. “I waited for the ambulance as I took over from the medic holding Dustin’s head and watched them cut off his coats, hoodie and shirt while talking about possible neck spinal injury.”

Laplante said an initial assessment at Merritt hospital did not locate Dustin Stoelwinder’s spine injury. It was discovered at Kelowna General Hospital upon followup, she said.

“It was really, really scary,” she said.

Upon initial investigation, police say the man in question was being treated by first aid staff when he became unruly and aggressive.

Following a short physical altercation, the man stole the side-by-side and drove it into a crowd in front of the main stage, according to RCMP.

The festival organizers said they will be commenting later this week.

“I will be ready to speak to the media in a few days. We are awaiting the result of the RCMP investigation before continuing. Thank you,” David Curiosity , Curiosity Music Festival director, said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information, they are asked to contact Princeton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.