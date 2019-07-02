Winnipeg Jets fan on a quest to get her painting signed by team captain Blake Wheeler

A Winnipeg teacher and painter is on a mission to get the Winnipeg Jets captain to sign her latest masterpiece.

Kylie Pantel, 25, grew up watching hockey occasionally. Her interest rose circa 2011, when the Jets, her favourite team, returned to Winnipeg.

Pantel is socially conscious and is impressed by the Jets’ involvement in outreach programs.

“I love that the Jets support campaigns like Project 11 and Jumpstart because role models like the Jets and campaigns like those are helping kids,” she said.

Pantel, who has been painting since high school, was inspired to paint a portrait of Blake Wheeler. She is on a quest to get the Jets captain to sign it.

“Ultimately, I would love to have the painting signed before a Project 11 charity golf tournament that I will volunteer at this summer,” said Pantel.

“I would love to donate (the painting) as an auction piece.”

The charity golf tournament will be held on July 25 at the Kingswood Golf and Country Club.

So far, Pantel has tried to reach Wheeler through social media. She has tagged him in several posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.