Winnipeg Jets lose Brandon Tanev, Tyler Myers to free agency

The Winnipeg Jets have lost two players from last season as the NHL free agent market opens.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed unrestricted free agent winger Brandon Tanev to a six-year contract worth $21 million, or $3.5 million per season.

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, have signed defenceman Tyler Myers to a five-year contract worth $30 million, or $5 million per season.

Tanev scored career highs in goals (14) and points (29) in 80 games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets. Tanev also signed as free agent out of the NCAA with the Jets after four seasons at Providence College.

Tanev has 51 points in 195 NHL games.

Myers scored nine goals and recorded 31 points in 80 regular season games with the Winnipeg Jets this past season. The six-foot-eight-inch defenceman was traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2015 from the Buffalo Sabres.

Myers has 191 assists and 265 points in 635 career NHL games.

Jets bring back defenseman Beaulieu

The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with Nathan Beaulieu on one-year contract worth $1 million

Beaulieu, was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25 and recorded five assists and seven penalty minutes in 18 games for the Jets.

#NHLJets have agreed to terms with defenceman Nathan Beaulieu on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1,000,000. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/UcgVYLLHnx pic.twitter.com/94YnyjiXkH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 1, 2019