Expect delays on Coquihalla Highway because of lane closures, repair work: Ministry of Transportation

A section of the Coquihalla Highway will be undergoing a lengthy repair this summer, and motorists are being forewarned of possible delays because of upcoming lane closures.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced that a bridge, located approximately 25 kilometres north of Hope, will be undergoing repair work, starting Wednesday, July 3.

The work is expected to last until the end of October, with the Ministry of Transportation stating that there will be lane closures.

Starting tomorrow: Lane closures will be in effect on the #Coquihalla, about 25km north of #HopeBC and continuing through to the end of October. Why? We're rehabing the 30-year-old Carolin Bridge. https://t.co/q6Br6SVjX5 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 2, 2019

The ministry said work involving the 30-year-old Carolin Bridge will involve concrete repairs, bearing replacement and deck resurfacing.

According to the ministry, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. on Sundays to 8 a.m. on Fridays.

An additional counterflow lane will be in place, from 8 a.m. Fridays until 8 p.m. Sundays. Northbound traffic will use the counterflow lane on Fridays and Saturdays, with southbound traffic using it on Sundays.

The ministry noted that to accommodate the counterflow lane, lanes will be narrowed to 3.8 metres from from five metres.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes, with the ministry saying motorists should plan to travel outside the below peak times:

Northbound traffic: Fridays, noon to 4 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on long weekends.

Southbound traffic: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; holiday Mondays, noon to 6 p.m.

Drivers are also asked to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.