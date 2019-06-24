Canada
Coquihalla Highway closes near Merritt because of multi-vehicle crash

Drive BC said there is a multi-vehicle incident near Merritt and is warning northbound drivers to expect delays.

Several collisions near Merritt closed the Coquihalla on Monday.

Drivers reported that the road was like an ice rink after a massive hail storm.

The multi-vehicle crash affected northbound travel one kilometre south of Merritt to Kamloops.

Drive BC said emergency crews are en route and is warning travellers to expect major delays.

