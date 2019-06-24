Coquihalla Highway closes near Merritt because of multi-vehicle crash

Several collisions near Merritt closed the Coquihalla on Monday.
Drivers reported that the road was like an ice rink after a massive hail storm.
#BCHwy5 expect delays of 60-90 minutes north of #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 24, 2019
READ MORE: 12 new electric vehicle fast-charging stations coming to B.C.
The multi-vehicle crash affected northbound travel one kilometre south of Merritt to Kamloops.
Drive BC said emergency crews are en route and is warning travellers to expect major delays.Follow @Jules_Knox
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.