Coquihalla Highway closes near Merritt because of multi-vehicle crash

Several collisions near Merritt closed the Coquihalla on Monday.

Drivers reported that the road was like an ice rink after a massive hail storm.

#BCHwy5 expect delays of 60-90 minutes north of #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 24, 2019

READ MORE: 12 new electric vehicle fast-charging stations coming to B.C.

The multi-vehicle crash affected northbound travel one kilometre south of Merritt to Kamloops.

Drive BC said emergency crews are en route and is warning travellers to expect major delays.