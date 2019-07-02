McLaren, Challenger impounded on Canada Day for excessive speeding on Granville St. Bridge: VPD

Vancouver police caught a number of drivers who had a need for speed over the long weekend.

A Vancouver police officer tweeted photos after impounding two vehicles that were allegedly travelling more than twice the posted speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour.

According to police, a blue McLaren was clocked at 130 kilometres an hour and a green Dodge Challenger at 125 kilometres an hour.

Happy Canada Day! We set up on the Granville St Bridge this evening targeting speeders. 30 speeders were stopped, 10 were excessive, including this McLaren at 130 kmh and this Challenger at 125 kmh. #impound #speedkills @ChiefPalmer @DeputyChow @Eandersen1507 @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/oJwS5PPxAJ — Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) July 2, 2019

According to the officer, police were set up on the Granville Street Bridge on Canada Day. Thirty alleged speeders were stopped in total and 10 were “excessive,” according to the officer.

Last month, West Vancouver police impounded a McLaren supercar just minutes after its owner drove the vehicle away from the dealership. Officers clocked the vehicle at about 161 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone, police said.

WATCH: Ferrari clocked at 210 kilometres per hour on Lions Gate Bridge