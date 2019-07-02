Politics
July 2, 2019 10:13 am

Russian defence submersible fire kills 14 crew during military survey

By Polina Devitt Reuters

A Russian state flag waves on top of a hummer and sickle at the State Duma, lower parliament chamber, headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Fourteen crew on board a Russian defence ministry submersible were killed after a fire broke out, the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The deep-sea research vessel was carrying out a military survey in Russian territorial waters, it was quoted as saying.

The incident took place on Monday and the fire has been extinguished.

The submersible is now at the Russian Northern Fleet’s base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause, Interfax, RIA and TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

In August 2000, the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kursk sank to the floor of Barents Sea after two explosions in its bow, killing all 118 men aboard.

