Shediac health centre reopens after car crashed into building

A medical centre in eastern New Brunswick has reopened after being closed for a week.

The Shediac Regional Medical Centre was shut down after a car accidentally crashed into the building on June 25.

According to a previous statement released by the Vitalité Health Network, three people were in the car that crashed into the waiting room window of the facility.

No one was injured in the incident.

The health centre provides primary care to Shediac and the neighbouring communities.

The health authority has apologized for any inconvenience the closure caused.

